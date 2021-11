VP Harris met with Macron as part of the ongoing effort to mend alliance with France Vice President Harris meets with French President Emmanuel Macron, the latest in series of Biden administration diplomatic make-up sessions in the wake of the Australian nuclear submarine deal.

Politics VP Harris met with Macron as part of the ongoing effort to mend alliance with France VP Harris met with Macron as part of the ongoing effort to mend alliance with France Listen · 3:26 3:26 Vice President Harris meets with French President Emmanuel Macron, the latest in series of Biden administration diplomatic make-up sessions in the wake of the Australian nuclear submarine deal. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor