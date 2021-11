Loved ones from around the world are finally reuniting with U.S. restrictions lifted Airports across the country have been the scenes of many emotional reunions since Monday, when the U.S. lifted COVID-related travel restrictions for many countries.

Family Loved ones from around the world are finally reuniting with U.S. restrictions lifted Loved ones from around the world are finally reuniting with U.S. restrictions lifted Listen · 3:08 3:08 Airports across the country have been the scenes of many emotional reunions since Monday, when the U.S. lifted COVID-related travel restrictions for many countries. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor