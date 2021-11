The patent feud between Moderna and the U.S. could have implications for the world NPR's Audie Cornish talks with science writer Brendan Borrell about a patent feud between Moderna and the federal government over its COVID vaccine — and why it could have implications for the world.

Medical Treatments The patent feud between Moderna and the U.S. could have implications for the world The patent feud between Moderna and the U.S. could have implications for the world Audio will be available later today. NPR's Audie Cornish talks with science writer Brendan Borrell about a patent feud between Moderna and the federal government over its COVID vaccine — and why it could have implications for the world. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor