Tunisia is seeing political changes, and some fear it may be a path to dictatorship While most Tunisians were glad to see their president dissolve the quarrelsome, ineffective parliament and take extra powers, some worry Tunisia could be repeating a path to dictatorship.

Africa Tunisia is seeing political changes, and some fear it may be a path to dictatorship Tunisia is seeing political changes, and some fear it may be a path to dictatorship Listen · 3:55 3:55 While most Tunisians were glad to see their president dissolve the quarrelsome, ineffective parliament and take extra powers, some worry Tunisia could be repeating a path to dictatorship. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor