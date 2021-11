Tunisia is seeing political changes, and some fear it's a path back to dictatorship While most Tunisians were glad to see their president dissolve the quarrelsome, ineffective parliament and take extra powers, some worry Tunisia could be repeating a path to dictatorship.

Africa Tunisia is seeing political changes, and some fear it's a path back to dictatorship Audio will be available later today.