Judge approves $626 million settlement for victims of the Flint water crisis NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Ted Leopold, co-lead counsel for the people of Flint, Mich., after a judge approved a settlement for victims of the city's water crisis.

National Judge approves $626 million settlement for victims of the Flint water crisis NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Ted Leopold, co-lead counsel for the people of Flint, Mich., after a judge approved a settlement for victims of the city's water crisis. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor