'Rust' crew member files first lawsuit over accidental shooting incident on set Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was accidentally shot and killed by a loaded gun last month. The incident has sparked debate about whether real guns have any place on movie sets.

Movies 'Rust' crew member files first lawsuit over accidental shooting incident on set 'Rust' crew member files first lawsuit over accidental shooting incident on set Listen · 5:33 5:33 Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was accidentally shot and killed by a loaded gun last month. The incident has sparked debate about whether real guns have any place on movie sets. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor