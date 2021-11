At Baltimore port, Biden reassures Americans about shipping snags, inflation President Biden toured the busy Port of Baltimore Wednesday, part of his push to show he has a handle on supply chain snarls and concerns about inflation — while promoting his legislative agenda.

Politics At Baltimore port, Biden reassures Americans about shipping snags, inflation At Baltimore port, Biden reassures Americans about shipping snags, inflation Listen · 2:33 2:33 President Biden toured the busy Port of Baltimore Wednesday, part of his push to show he has a handle on supply chain snarls and concerns about inflation — while promoting his legislative agenda. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor