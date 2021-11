Why are California ports still backed up? Port official says there are many reasons NPR's A Martínez talks to Danny Wan, executive director of the Port of Oakland, about the supply chain issues that are affecting businesses and the economy.

Business Why are California ports still backed up? Port official says there are many reasons Why are California ports still backed up? Port official says there are many reasons Listen · 5:56 5:56 NPR's A Martínez talks to Danny Wan, executive director of the Port of Oakland, about the supply chain issues that are affecting businesses and the economy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor