Judge approves $626 million settlement in Flint contaminated water case Most of the money is coming from the state of Michigan, which was accused of overlooking the risks of switching Flint's water source in 2014 without treating the water to prevent lead contamination.

Law Judge approves $626 million settlement in Flint contaminated water case Judge approves $626 million settlement in Flint contaminated water case Listen · 3:29 3:29 Most of the money is coming from the state of Michigan, which was accused of overlooking the risks of switching Flint's water source in 2014 without treating the water to prevent lead contamination. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor