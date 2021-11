Airline flight bookings for the Thanksgiving holiday are up significantly this year Millions of Americans will be flying to Thanksgiving destinations, but staffing issues could cause more flight delays and cancellations — and that could lead to more unruly passengers.

Business Airline flight bookings for the Thanksgiving holiday are up significantly this year Airline flight bookings for the Thanksgiving holiday are up significantly this year Audio will be available later today. Millions of Americans will be flying to Thanksgiving destinations, but staffing issues could cause more flight delays and cancellations — and that could lead to more unruly passengers. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor