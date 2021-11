Volleyball from 'Cast Away' sells for over $300,000 at auction In the 2000 film, Tom Hanks ends up on an uninhabited island after a plane crash. Hanks names the volleyball Wilson. It's his only friend on the island — until it floats away.

In the 2000 film, Tom Hanks ends up on an uninhabited island after a plane crash. Hanks names the volleyball Wilson. It's his only friend on the island — until it floats away.