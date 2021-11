The complicated legacy of F.W. de Klerk, South Africa's last apartheid-era president F.W. de Klerk, South Africa's last apartheid-era president, has died at the age of 85. De Klerk shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela in 1993, but always remained a divisive figure.

Obituaries The complicated legacy of F.W. de Klerk, South Africa's last apartheid-era president The complicated legacy of F.W. de Klerk, South Africa's last apartheid-era president Listen · 3:59 3:59 F.W. de Klerk, South Africa's last apartheid-era president, has died at the age of 85. De Klerk shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela in 1993, but always remained a divisive figure. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor