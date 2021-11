Kenneth Branagh's 'Belfast' shows the Troubles through the eyes of a 9-year-old Actor and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh made his name directing cinematic versions of Shakespeare, then Agatha Christie and Marvel movies. Now, with Belfast, he's made his most personal film.

Review Movie Reviews Kenneth Branagh's 'Belfast' shows the Troubles through the eyes of a 9-year-old Kenneth Branagh's 'Belfast' shows the Troubles through the eyes of a 9-year-old Listen · 3:41 3:41 Actor and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh made his name directing cinematic versions of Shakespeare, then Agatha Christie and Marvel movies. Now, with Belfast, he's made his most personal film. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor