iBuyers use data to buy houses and turn a profit. Or at least that's the hope iBuyers buy homes online and turn around and sell them. But they concentrate in certain places, where houses can be priced pretty well using a computer algorithm.

Business iBuyers use data to buy houses and turn a profit. Or at least that's the hope iBuyers use data to buy houses and turn a profit. Or at least that's the hope Listen · 3:37 3:37 iBuyers buy homes online and turn around and sell them. But they concentrate in certain places, where houses can be priced pretty well using a computer algorithm. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor