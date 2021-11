This Julia Child documentary gives a new look at one of America's brilliant chefs NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Besty West and Julie Cohen about their new documentary on Julia Child's life and work, Julia.

Movie Interviews This Julia Child documentary gives a new look at one of America's brilliant chefs This Julia Child documentary gives a new look at one of America's brilliant chefs Listen · 8:00 8:00 NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Besty West and Julie Cohen about their new documentary on Julia Child's life and work, Julia. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor