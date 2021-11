News brief: climate summit, China's historical resolution, Britney Spears Climate negotiations in Glasgow, Scotland, are down to the wire. China's Communist Party ends its closely watched sixth plenum. Friday's hearing could end Britney Spears' conservatorship.

News brief: climate summit, China's historical resolution, Britney Spears News brief: climate summit, China's historical resolution, Britney Spears Listen · 11:19 11:19 Climate negotiations in Glasgow, Scotland, are down to the wire. China's Communist Party ends its closely watched sixth plenum. Friday's hearing could end Britney Spears' conservatorship. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor