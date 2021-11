Britney Spears could soon be free from the controlling conservatorship Pop star Britney Spears has a big hearing in court Friday. It could decide whether to end the conservatorship that's controlled her life for the past 13 years.

Law Britney Spears could soon be free from the controlling conservatorship Britney Spears could soon be free from the controlling conservatorship Listen · 3:54 3:54 Pop star Britney Spears has a big hearing in court Friday. It could decide whether to end the conservatorship that's controlled her life for the past 13 years. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor