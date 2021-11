'Fortnite' accidentally gives rare virtual award to undeserving players The Axe of Champions is reserved for the best team in a given region — only 21 exist. When the game designers realized their mistake, Fortnite took the gold-plated axe away minutes later.

'Fortnite' accidentally gives rare virtual award to undeserving players The Axe of Champions is reserved for the best team in a given region — only 21 exist. When the game designers realized their mistake, Fortnite took the gold-plated axe away minutes later.