The casting of non-Jewish actors as Jewish characters is causing controversy A new Apple+ TV show that is premiering Friday seems to reflect a trend of non-Jewish actors playing emphatically Jewish characters, which recently caught the ire of of comedian Sara Silverman.

Performing Arts The casting of non-Jewish actors as Jewish characters is causing controversy The casting of non-Jewish actors as Jewish characters is causing controversy Audio will be available later today. A new Apple+ TV show that is premiering Friday seems to reflect a trend of non-Jewish actors playing emphatically Jewish characters, which recently caught the ire of of comedian Sara Silverman. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor