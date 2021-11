Rhode Island man reminds us that it's never to late to fulfill a dream Manfred Steiner dreamed of being a physicist but his parents convinced him to be a doctor. When he retired, he enrolled in a PhD program. Weeks before his 90th birthday, he defended his dissertation.

Education Rhode Island man reminds us that it's never to late to fulfill a dream Rhode Island man reminds us that it's never to late to fulfill a dream Listen · 0:27 0:27 Manfred Steiner dreamed of being a physicist but his parents convinced him to be a doctor. When he retired, he enrolled in a PhD program. Weeks before his 90th birthday, he defended his dissertation. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor