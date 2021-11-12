The News Roundup for November 12, 2021

Enlarge this image toggle caption EDUARDO SOTERAS/AFP via Getty Images EDUARDO SOTERAS/AFP via Getty Images

Republican Rep. Paul Gosar came under for this week for tweeting an animated video of him killing Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and President Joe Biden. Gosar's face is superimposed over a character from the popular anime series "Attack on Titan" as they kill other characters sporting the faces of his Democratic colleagues.

President Biden is continuing to advance his agenda. His administration is touting the infrastructure bill as a win for the former senator. But now the White House must shift its focus to addressing rising consumer prices and funding the government through Dec. 3.

A federal judge in Texas ruled that Gov. Greg Abbot's ban on school mask mandates in the state violates federal law.

Thousands of migrants are stranded at the border of the European Union in Poland, stuck in camps in freezing weather. Germany has criticized Belarus for allegedly fast-tracking these migrants to the border, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

The Ethiopian government has detained at least 16 U.N. staff members working in the capital city of Addis Ababa, accusing them of "wrongdoing and participation in terror."

Speaking of the U.N., its humanitarian chief urged Myanmar's military leaders to provide unimpeded access to more than 3 million people in need of life-saving assistance. The U.N. Security Council also called for an end to the violence in the country.

Shane Harris, Wendy Benjaminson, and Sarah Owermohle join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.

Paul Danahar, Vivian Salama, and Robbie Gramer join us for the discussion of international headlines.



Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.