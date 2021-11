#2152: Oinga Boinga Boinga : The Best of Car Talk Today's show starts out with a listener communique from the future spelling out Click and Clack's fate, and it ends with the boys repeating the words, 'Oinga, Boinga, Boinga' like some lost explorers in an old B movie. In between, our time travelers help Dan with his foggy windshield, Nancy with her squeaky brakes and Rita with her soon to be ex' questionable car advice. And of course, a new puzzler!

