A 2nd wave of COVID through one family underscores why getting vaccinated is critical COVID-19 has twice struck a Latino family living in a multi-generational setting in the San Francisco Bay Area, underscoring the importance of vaccination for the sake of all household members.

Health A 2nd wave of COVID through one family underscores why getting vaccinated is critical A 2nd wave of COVID through one family underscores why getting vaccinated is critical Audio will be available later today. COVID-19 has twice struck a Latino family living in a multi-generational setting in the San Francisco Bay Area, underscoring the importance of vaccination for the sake of all household members. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor