It could be the last day of Britney Spears' conservatorship Britney Spears' conservatorship will be back in court Friday, possibly for the last time. Both she and her father have asked the court to end the arrangement.

Law It could be the last day of Britney Spears' conservatorship It could be the last day of Britney Spears' conservatorship Audio will be available later today. Britney Spears' conservatorship will be back in court Friday, possibly for the last time. Both she and her father have asked the court to end the arrangement. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor