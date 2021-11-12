Accessibility links
Construction workers bid at an auction for a 345C L Excavator digging machine : Planet Money Today, we go on a Planet Money roadtrip to learn the secrets of the auction world. We find some amazing bargains, some shady strategies and a giant big digger. | Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here.

Auction fever (Classic)

A Cat 345C L Excavator, aka a big digging machine Keith Romer/NPR hide caption

*Note: This episode originally ran in 2016*

Auctions can be their own secret worlds. It's hard to think straight when the numbers keep going up — especially if you're deciding in seconds whether to spend tens of thousands of dollars on a Cat 345C L Excavator. We go behind the scenes at an auction and find some shady strategies, a few amazing deals and a little bit of auction fever.

