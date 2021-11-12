Auction fever (Classic)

Enlarge this image toggle caption Keith Romer/NPR Keith Romer/NPR

*Note: This episode originally ran in 2016*

Auctions can be their own secret worlds. It's hard to think straight when the numbers keep going up — especially if you're deciding in seconds whether to spend tens of thousands of dollars on a Cat 345C L Excavator. We go behind the scenes at an auction and find some shady strategies, a few amazing deals and a little bit of auction fever.

Music: "Difficult Bartislavan Relatives"

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify; and NPR One.

Want economics stories from the comfort of home? Subscribe to Planet Money's weekly newsletter.