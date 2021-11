Growers are working to make our coffee habit more sustainable Experts say the way we cultivate and grow coffee isn't sustainable. Some coffee growers are hoping to change that.

Environment Growers are working to make our coffee habit more sustainable Growers are working to make our coffee habit more sustainable Listen · 2:57 2:57 Experts say the way we cultivate and grow coffee isn't sustainable. Some coffee growers are hoping to change that. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor