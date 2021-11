Navajo Nation bans indoor smoking in public places, including casinos Danielle Kurtzleben talks to Dr. Patricia Nez Henderson, expert on tobacco prevention in Native American communities, about the Navajo Nation's new ban on indoor smoking in public places.

Law Navajo Nation bans indoor smoking in public places, including casinos Navajo Nation bans indoor smoking in public places, including casinos Listen · 5:05 5:05 Danielle Kurtzleben talks to Dr. Patricia Nez Henderson, expert on tobacco prevention in Native American communities, about the Navajo Nation's new ban on indoor smoking in public places.