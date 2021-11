A parable about motherhood, 'Chouette' begins with a human birth to an owl baby A woman gives birth to an owl-baby in the novel "Chouette." Danielle Kurzleban talks with author Claire Oshetsky about why magical realism was a good vehicle to explore motherhood.

Author Interviews
Listen · 8:01