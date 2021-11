Remembering NPR book editor Petra Mayer The NPR family has suffered a tremendous loss: NPR book editor Petra Mayer died suddenly Saturday. We take a moment to remember our ebullient, brilliant and proudly nerdly colleague.

Obituaries Remembering NPR book editor Petra Mayer Remembering NPR book editor Petra Mayer Listen · 1:14 1:14 The NPR family has suffered a tremendous loss: NPR book editor Petra Mayer died suddenly Saturday. We take a moment to remember our ebullient, brilliant and proudly nerdly colleague. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor