#2153: Save the Skeets Foundation : The Best of Car Talk Somewhere between 'Save the Whales' and 'Save Our Planet' Click and Clack took up the cause of the endangered North American Skeet. Contrary to popular opinion, it was the desperate plight of these poor creatures who are bred in captivity for the sole purpose of blowing them to smithereens with shotguns that 'pulled' at Tom and Ray's heartstrings: Not the money-making potential to fleece unwitting listeners out of a few bucks. No, it definitely wasn't that. But just in case the SEC was listening the boys did take a few calls to keep up appearances.

The Best of Car Talk #2153: Save the Skeets Foundation Listen · 30:43