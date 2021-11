COVID will be with us for the next several years, says UCSF Medicine chair NPR's Michel Martin talks with Dr. Robert Wachter, professor and chair of the Department of Medicine at UCSF, about the "new normal" as COVID-19 continues spreading.

Health COVID will be with us for the next several years, says UCSF Medicine chair COVID will be with us for the next several years, says UCSF Medicine chair Listen · 5:33 5:33 NPR's Michel Martin talks with Dr. Robert Wachter, professor and chair of the Department of Medicine at UCSF, about the "new normal" as COVID-19 continues spreading. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor