'The Island Of Missing Trees' is Elif Shafak's latest novel NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Elif Shafak about her book, "The Island of Missing Trees." It's about the trauma of civil war imperiling future generations.

Author Interviews 'The Island Of Missing Trees' is Elif Shafak's latest novel 'The Island Of Missing Trees' is Elif Shafak's latest novel Listen · 7:12 7:12 NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Elif Shafak about her book, "The Island of Missing Trees." It's about the trauma of civil war imperiling future generations. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor