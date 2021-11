Purple Heart medal turns up at a Florida garage sale The Purple Heart is a priceless honor — which is why it was weird for Jamie Bath to find one for $2. It belonged to Gus Albritton, a Vietnam War vet who had it stolen from him 38 years ago.

