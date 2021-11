Climate talks have wrapped up. Granholm weighs in on the highlights NPR's Noel King talks to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm about the compromise deal reached at the U.N. climate summit that gave a last-minute reprieve to coal-burning economies.

Energy Climate talks have wrapped up. Granholm weighs in on the highlights Climate talks have wrapped up. Granholm weighs in on the highlights Listen · 5:10 5:10 NPR's Noel King talks to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm about the compromise deal reached at the U.N. climate summit that gave a last-minute reprieve to coal-burning economies. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor