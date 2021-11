Myanmar has released a U.S. journalist it has held since May Danny Fenster was sentenced last week to 11 years in jail. The announcement of his release came from ex-U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson, who had gone to Myanmar to negotiate his release.

