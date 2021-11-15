The Maps Are In: The Redistricting Process And The Midterm Elections

It's that time of the year. States are releasing their new congressional maps based on the latest Census data. Some states like Alabama and North Carolina are already facing lawsuits alleging racial gerrymandering.

The maps drawn during the redistricting process are significant because of what they could reveal about the 2022 midterm elections. Roughly half the country has proposed or finalized new maps, but some think Democrats have already missed their shot.

The map out of Texas that was released in September has Democrats worried.

Reid Wilson, Sergio Martinez-Beltran, and Moon Dunchin joined us for the conversation.

