The Maps Are In: The Redistricting Process And The Midterm Elections : 1A It's that time of the year: states are releasing their new congressional maps.

The maps drawn during the redistricting process are significant because of what they could reveal about the 2022 midterm elections. Roughly half the country has proposed or finalized new maps, but some think Democrats have already missed their shot.

We unpack what these maps mean and where they might lead us in 2022.

The Maps Are In: The Redistricting Process And The Midterm Elections

On the eve of the negotiated deadline between House Democrats to vote on Build Back Better, MoveOn members came to the Capitol to tell Congress it's time to vote by holding handmade lighted signs at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. Jemal Countess/Getty Images for MoveOn hide caption

Jemal Countess/Getty Images for MoveOn

On the eve of the negotiated deadline between House Democrats to vote on Build Back Better, MoveOn members came to the Capitol to tell Congress it's time to vote by holding handmade lighted signs at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

Jemal Countess/Getty Images for MoveOn

It's that time of the year. States are releasing their new congressional maps based on the latest Census data. Some states like Alabama and North Carolina are already facing lawsuits alleging racial gerrymandering.

The map out of Texas that was released in September has Democrats worried.

Reid Wilson, Sergio Martinez-Beltran, and Moon Dunchin joined us for the conversation.

