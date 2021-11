NPR books editor Petra Mayer has died at age 46 NPR books editor Petra Mayer died suddenly on Saturday at age 46. Comicon enthusiast, baker, cat lover, or even one of her favorite words — nerd — cannot capture everything she brought to NPR.

Obituaries NPR books editor Petra Mayer has died at age 46 NPR books editor Petra Mayer has died at age 46 Listen · 2:38 2:38 NPR books editor Petra Mayer died suddenly on Saturday at age 46. Comicon enthusiast, baker, cat lover, or even one of her favorite words — nerd — cannot capture everything she brought to NPR. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor