Vermont's Patrick Leahy says he will retire from the U.S. Senate After eight terms in the U.S. Senate, Democrat Patrick Leahy of Vermont announced his retirement on Monday. The powerful senator was at the center of many Supreme Court nomination fights.

Politics Vermont's Patrick Leahy says he will retire from the U.S. Senate Vermont's Patrick Leahy says he will retire from the U.S. Senate Listen · 3:07 3:07 After eight terms in the U.S. Senate, Democrat Patrick Leahy of Vermont announced his retirement on Monday. The powerful senator was at the center of many Supreme Court nomination fights. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor