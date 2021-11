Biden signs order to address violence against Native people at tribal nations summit President Biden hosted a summit with tribal nations at the White House, signing an executive order directing several federal agencies to better address violent crimes that target Native people.

President Biden hosted a summit with tribal nations at the White House, signing an executive order directing several federal agencies to better address violent crimes that target Native people.