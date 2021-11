Courtney Barnett's new album has pep talks for the pandemic and beyond NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Australian songwriter Courtney Barnett about her new album Things Take Time, Take Time, in some ways a response to the 'anxiety and overwhelm' of the pandemic.

Music Interviews Courtney Barnett's new album has pep talks for the pandemic and beyond Courtney Barnett's new album has pep talks for the pandemic and beyond Listen · 6:11 6:11 NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Australian songwriter Courtney Barnett about her new album Things Take Time, Take Time, in some ways a response to the 'anxiety and overwhelm' of the pandemic. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor