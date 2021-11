In an attempt to ease tensions, Biden and China's Xi meet virtually President Biden held a virtual summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to go over some of the thorniest issues between the two countries. They gave no hint of Trump-era tariffs being dropped.

Politics In an attempt to ease tensions, Biden and China's Xi meet virtually In an attempt to ease tensions, Biden and China's Xi meet virtually Listen · 6:29 6:29 President Biden held a virtual summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to go over some of the thorniest issues between the two countries. They gave no hint of Trump-era tariffs being dropped. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor