What a telescope in Australia detected that began a search for alien life A few years back, a telescope picked up a radio signal that seemed to be coming from a nearby star. One possibility? Aliens! The story on how this real-life hunt for ET unfolded.

Space What a telescope in Australia detected that began a search for alien life What a telescope in Australia detected that began a search for alien life Listen · 6:11 6:11 A few years back, a telescope picked up a radio signal that seemed to be coming from a nearby star. One possibility? Aliens! The story on how this real-life hunt for ET unfolded. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor