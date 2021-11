Jury deliberations begin Tuesday in the Kyle Rittenhouse homicide case The jury in Wisconsin will decide whether it was self-defense when Rittenhouse shot three men, two of them fatally, during police protests in 2020.

Law Jury deliberations begin Tuesday in the Kyle Rittenhouse homicide case Jury deliberations begin Tuesday in the Kyle Rittenhouse homicide case Listen · 2:13 2:13 The jury in Wisconsin will decide whether it was self-defense when Rittenhouse shot three men, two of them fatally, during police protests in 2020. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor