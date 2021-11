In their next World Cup qualifying match, U.S. men's team meets Jamaica Last week's rousing win over rival Mexico still is resonating. It was a signature victory for a young U.S. team determined to wipe away memories of a World Cup qualifying debacle four years ago.

Sports In their next World Cup qualifying match, U.S. men's team meets Jamaica In their next World Cup qualifying match, U.S. men's team meets Jamaica Listen · 3:44 3:44 Last week's rousing win over rival Mexico still is resonating. It was a signature victory for a young U.S. team determined to wipe away memories of a World Cup qualifying debacle four years ago. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor