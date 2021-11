Bannon threatens vengeance after surrendering on criminal contempt charges NPR's Noel King speaks to former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti about the contempt charge against former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

Law Bannon threatens vengeance after surrendering on criminal contempt charges Bannon threatens vengeance after surrendering on criminal contempt charges Listen · 4:16 4:16 NPR's Noel King speaks to former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti about the contempt charge against former Trump adviser Steve Bannon. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor