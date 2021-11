Jackson+Sellers bring passion and grittiness to 'Breaking Point' Jade Jackson and Aubrie Sellers are singer-songwriters who each had a solo career before getting together. Their debut album showcases a new sound that neither of them had ever achieved individually.

Review Music Reviews Jackson+Sellers bring passion and grittiness to 'Breaking Point' Jackson+Sellers bring passion and grittiness to 'Breaking Point' Listen · 7:13 7:13 Jade Jackson and Aubrie Sellers are singer-songwriters who each had a solo career before getting together. Their debut album showcases a new sound that neither of them had ever achieved individually. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor