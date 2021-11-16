Clearing Camps: The Pandemic, America's Cities, And Homelessness

The pandemic exposed many gaps in modern society, but few are more familiar with those gaps than people experiencing homelessness.

That's especially true in Washington D.C., where the number of chronically unhoused people increased by more than 20 percent last year. That's also meant an increase in encampments across the city.

This year, the district launched a pilot program to clear encampments and put people into housing. We talk with someone who lived in an encampment for four years in D.C. and was recently housed for the first time in a decade.

We also look at what's happening in Los Angeles, where homelessness is a top concern. The city passed a ban on camping and is set to clear at least 70 spots with hundreds more possibly on the horizon.

From D.C. to L.A., how are cities responding to encampments and what are the best solutions?

Christy Respress, Ben Oreskes, Joe Buscaino, and Donald Whitehead join us for the conversation.

