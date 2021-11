Gazans are still coping with the trauma of the war with Israel in May When a rocket hit their building during the war between Hamas and Israel, a Gaza therapist calmed his family with breathing exercises — one way parents there have dealt with their children's trauma.

Middle East Gazans are still coping with the trauma of the war with Israel in May Gazans are still coping with the trauma of the war with Israel in May Listen · 5:16 5:16 When a rocket hit their building during the war between Hamas and Israel, a Gaza therapist calmed his family with breathing exercises — one way parents there have dealt with their children's trauma. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor