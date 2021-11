Haiti gang leader calls a temporary truce to let gasoline trucks service stations A gang leader in Haiti has called a week-long truce and says he will let vital gasoline trucks service stations around the country. Gas shortages have brought Haiti to a near halt.

World Haiti gang leader calls a temporary truce to let gasoline trucks service stations Haiti gang leader calls a temporary truce to let gasoline trucks service stations Listen · 4:12 4:12 A gang leader in Haiti has called a week-long truce and says he will let vital gasoline trucks service stations around the country. Gas shortages have brought Haiti to a near halt. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor